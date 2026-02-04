 Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's Mainpuri; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMiffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's Mainpuri; Arrested

Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's Mainpuri; Arrested

Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri for allegedly shooting dead a neighbour and his wife following repeated taunts over the accused’s sister eloping with a man from another caste. Police said the accused, Anand, and his accomplice Arjun planned the murder and robbery. A flashlight left at the scene helped crack the case, with weapons and jewellery recovered.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's Mainpuri; Arrested | Representational Image

A shocking double murder has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, where a man allegedly shot his neighbour and the neighbour’s wife after being repeatedly taunted over his sister eloping with a man from another caste, police said.

Accused Allegedly Targeted Neighbour Over Repeated Taunts

According to an NDTV report, the accused has been identified as Anand, whose sister had reportedly eloped earlier. Police said the victim, Mahesh Chandra, and his family allegedly made frequent taunting remarks about the incident whenever Anand passed through the neighbourhood.

Investigators said the harassment allegedly escalated to a point where Anand, along with Arjun, his cousin’s son-in-law, allegedly planned to kill Mahesh and rob his house.

FPJ Shorts
Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe
Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final
Who Is Uzairullah Niazai? 18-Year-Old Afghanistan Batter Who Scored Century Against India In ICC U-19 WC 2026 Semi-Final

Couple Shot Dead at Their Home

Police said the two accused went to Mahesh Chandra’s house and allegedly shot him dead. When his wife Anita rushed to the spot after hearing the gunfire, she too was allegedly shot dead.

Both victims died on the spot, police added.

Read Also
'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At...
article-image

Flashlight Becomes Key Clue

A flashlight allegedly left behind at the crime scene proved to be a crucial lead in the investigation, helping police trace the accused.

Two Arrested, Weapons and Jewellery Recovered

The Mainpuri police have arrested both Anand and Arjun. Police said they have also recovered stolen jewellery and two pistols from their possession.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida...
‘Marega Mere Kutte Ko?!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Hurling Abuses At Another Woman In Noida...
Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's...
Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's...
Gaming To Death: Why Four Minor Suicides Within 24 Hours Is A National Crisis
Gaming To Death: Why Four Minor Suicides Within 24 Hours Is A National Crisis
Kerala Lottery Result: February 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-38 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 04, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-38 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...
President’s Rule Revoked In Manipur As Y Khemchand Singh Set To Take Oath As CM At 6 PM
President’s Rule Revoked In Manipur As Y Khemchand Singh Set To Take Oath As CM At 6 PM