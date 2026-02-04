Miffed Over Repeated Taunts By Neighbours On Sister's Elopement, Man Shoots Dead Couple In UP's Mainpuri; Arrested | Representational Image

A shocking double murder has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, where a man allegedly shot his neighbour and the neighbour’s wife after being repeatedly taunted over his sister eloping with a man from another caste, police said.

Accused Allegedly Targeted Neighbour Over Repeated Taunts

According to an NDTV report, the accused has been identified as Anand, whose sister had reportedly eloped earlier. Police said the victim, Mahesh Chandra, and his family allegedly made frequent taunting remarks about the incident whenever Anand passed through the neighbourhood.

Investigators said the harassment allegedly escalated to a point where Anand, along with Arjun, his cousin’s son-in-law, allegedly planned to kill Mahesh and rob his house.

Couple Shot Dead at Their Home

Police said the two accused went to Mahesh Chandra’s house and allegedly shot him dead. When his wife Anita rushed to the spot after hearing the gunfire, she too was allegedly shot dead.

Both victims died on the spot, police added.

Flashlight Becomes Key Clue

A flashlight allegedly left behind at the crime scene proved to be a crucial lead in the investigation, helping police trace the accused.

Two Arrested, Weapons and Jewellery Recovered

The Mainpuri police have arrested both Anand and Arjun. Police said they have also recovered stolen jewellery and two pistols from their possession.

Further investigation in the case is underway.