Middlemen benefited due to bankruptcy of your policy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Nirmala Sithraman on onion prices

Priyanka Gandhi, taking to Twitter, said , "It is good to know that you do not eat onions and garlic yourself. But you are the finance minister of the country, not of yourself.

The common man is being looted by the soaring prices of onions and garlic, so you have to find a solution." When the farmers grew a bumper crop of onions, they were given a price of Rs 2 and Rs 8 per kg, the Congress general secretary alleged.

The middlemen got rich, while the farmers were forced to commit suicide, she claimed.

"Due to these bad policies, the area under sowing decreased. You did nothing for it either. Now onion is making people cry. The farmers did not get anything, the common people had to buy expensive onions.

Only the middlemen have benefited greatly. This is the bankruptcy of your policy," Priyanka Gandhi said.