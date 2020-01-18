Michelle Obama to Sonia Gandhi: Italian artist highlights gender violence by using pictures of bruised women leaders

An Italian artist has used pictures of women world leaders, like Sonia Gandhi, Michelle Obama and Hilary Clinton, on posters to highlight gender violence.

The Italian artist named AleXsandro Palombo has created a campaign featuring the bruised faces of high-profile women to highlight the issue of violence against women. The posters include doctored images of former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Congress's Sonia Gandhi among others. The images of the bloody and beaten faces of world leaders and politicians serve as a reminder of the lack of strong institutional measures to prevent crimes and violence against women.