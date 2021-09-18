e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 04:31 PM IST

MHT CET 2021: Exam dates postponed, revised schedule out on cetcell.mahacet.org

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), 2021 which was scheduled to be held on October 3 has been postponed.

According to the revised schedule, on the State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website - cetcell.mahacet.org , MHT CET 2021 for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology/ B Planning, Masters of Education, Bachelors of Education and Masters of Education (three-year integrated course), Bachelor of Law (five-year integrated course), and Bachelors of Physical Education will now be held on October 8.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell postponed the exams as they were clashing with the JEE Advanced exams.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for MHT CET 2021 for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) group were released on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct links to admit cards

Apart from MHT CET of PCM group, admit cards of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for courses like - MBA/MMS, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, MCA, MArch and M.HMCT are out on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 04:31 PM IST
