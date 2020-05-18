MHA relaxes rules regarding Aarogya Setu app; says only those with 'compatible' mobile phones can download it

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday revised its guidelines for the use of Aarogya Setu app. The government has now made use of Aarogya Setu optional and has scaled down its earlier directive that had made it compulsory for several categories of people to download app which enbales to monitor spread of coronavirus.

In its fresh guidelines on lockdown 4.0, the MHA said, "With a view to ensuring safety in offices and work places, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones."

Earlier in its May 1 guidelines, the government had said "use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisation to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the app among the employees".