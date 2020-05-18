MHA relaxes rules regarding Aarogya Setu app; says only those with 'compatible' mobile phones can download it

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday revised its guidelines for the use of Aarogya Setu app. The government has now made use of Aarogya Setu optional and has scaled down its earlier directive that had made it compulsory for several categories of people to download app which enbales to monitor spread of coronavirus.
In its fresh guidelines on lockdown 4.0, the MHA said, "With a view to ensuring safety in offices and work places, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones."
Earlier in its May 1 guidelines, the government had said "use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisation to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the app among the employees".
But the Sunday's guidelines also said district authorities "may advise" individuals to install the app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status as this will facilitate timely provisions of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.
On Saturday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Opposition parties over their constant criticism of the Aarogya Setu app.
Early this month, a French hacker and cyber security expert who goes by the name Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app and that "privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake". The government had categorically rejected this claim saying no data or security breach has been identified in the app and "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker".
