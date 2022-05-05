MHA asks prisons to ensure inmates don’t get influenced negatively

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the state prison authorities to keep an appropriate oversight on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively.

Reiterating to enforce effective prison administration and strengthening security arrangements in all prisons of state and Union Territories, the Ministry has asked them to implement the ‘Model Prison Manual 2016’ effectively.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:35 AM IST