MF Husain birth anniversary: Interesting facts about India's Picasso

MF Husain | File photo

MF Husain aka Maqbool Fida Husain is undoubtedly a genius artist who redefined the modern Indian painting and created a space for Indian art globally.

Known famously as 'Picasso of India', Husain was not just a painter but a brilliant photographer, filmmaker and won National Film Award for his film Through the Eyes of a Painter. His film Meenaxi was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004.

Such a coveted artist unfortunately had to face the wrath of his own countrymen for drawing a controversial painting which eventually led him to exile. The painter, who saw both India under British Raj and independent from it, was a revolutionary artist and an interesting personality.

On his birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him.

Husain, who was born to father Fida Husain and Zaineb, picked up his interest in art through calligraphy lessons he received as a Madarsa student in Vadodara [then Baroda].

The alumna of JJ School of Arts, Husain also penned poems. While everyone knows that he used to paint cinema posters, not many know that he designed toys as well. To earn some extra money he worked with a toy company and also learned to build toys.

Although Husain grew up in Islam faith, but he always desired to explore the essence of other religions. And for that he received much backlash, especially in the 1990s which mounted troubles for him.

Husain, who received many great accolades in his lifetime is also one among the few celebrities who received all three Padma awards. He is a recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Husain was also a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. Reportedly, Husain had watched Hum Aapke Hain Koun more than 50 times.