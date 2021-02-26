'Metroman' Sreedharan formally joins BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Despite coming under flak over his decision, Delhi Metro's first and iconic Managing Director E. Sreedharan on Thursday evening joined the BJP during its state chief K. Surendran's yatra in Malappurram district.

"The decision to join the BJP marks a new phase in my life. I always wanted to do something for Kerala... I felt it would be best to join the BJP and I have done that," Sreedharan said at the public meeting, thanking top BJP leaders for making it possible.

Popularly known as the Metroman, he had enjoyed a cult image not only in Kerala, but across the country for his work and respect cutting across political lines. However, things took a nosedive from the moment Surendran last week broke the news that the 88-year-old will not only join the BJP, but also contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later he helmed several other metro projects in key cities.

After Surendran's announcement, all were waiting for Sreedharan's confirmation, and the moment, he came out with a "yes" for BJP, many responded with shock.

On Thursday morning, a police official attached to the Ponnani Police station in Sreedharan's home town in Malappuram told IANS that quite a few complaints have started coming over phone against Sreedharan for his statements on "love jihad" and against those who eat beef that came on an English news channel.

"Till now, we have received oral complaints against Sreedharan. The police will look into it and proceed according to the rules. So one will have to wait to see what happens to these oral complaints," said the police official who did not wish to be identified.

There has been a sharp spike in anti-Sreedharan posts on social media following his decision, while both the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front have expressed surprise at his decision.