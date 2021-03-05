MeToo in UP: Rape victim files FIR after 26 years to get her son parental rights

Lucknow: In a #MeToo case, a rape victim lodged an FIR against accused after 26 years in Shahjahanpur to get justice to his 25-year-old son who now wants to know name of his father.

The FIR was lodged at the Sadar Police Station on court’s intervention after police refused to entertain her old case. The victim was 12-year-old in 1994 when she was repeatedly raped by two brothers, living next door in Shahjahanpur. She got pregnant and gave birth to a son in 1995.

Her parents did not lodge FIR due to fear and threat by the accused and their family. To save their dignity, the son was given to a childless couple in Hardoi who raised him.