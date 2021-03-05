MeToo in UP: Rape victim files FIR after 26 years to get her son parental rights

Lucknow: In a #MeToo case, a rape victim lodged an FIR against accused after 26 years in Shahjahanpur to get justice to his 25-year-old son who now wants to know name of his father.
The FIR was lodged at the Sadar Police Station on court’s intervention after police refused to entertain her old case. The victim was 12-year-old in 1994 when she was repeatedly raped by two brothers, living next door in Shahjahanpur. She got pregnant and gave birth to a son in 1995.
Her parents did not lodge FIR due to fear and threat by the accused and their family. To save their dignity, the son was given to a childless couple in Hardoi who raised him.
Meanwhile, the victim got her married in Lucknow. But after six years of her marriage, her husband left her on getting to know about her rape and the son.
Her son is now 25-year-old. He used to ask about his father from his foster parents. They told him about her mother but feigned ignorance about his father. He took her mother's address and reached Lucknow. When he confronted her about his father, the victim told him the truth.
It was after that the woman decided to fight for her son’s legal rights. She has demanded for a DNA test of the brothers who had raped, made her pregnant and match their sample with her son born out of their sexual exploitation, to verify the truth.
"A case has been registered against the two accused on court’s directive. We will interrogate both the accused and if needed will conduct the DNA test to verify her claims,” said the SHO Ashok Pal.