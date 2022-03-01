MeToo: CEO of Balco medical centre resigns over allegations of sexual harassment

Raipur: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly built Balco Medical Centre (multispecialty Cancer Hospital), Raipur has tendered resignation under pressure of escalated #Metoo movement.

A local news portal TRP reported that the CEO of Balco Medical Centre S Venkat Kumar who retired in 2020, is on extension, has filed resignation after he was alleged of sexual harassment.

Internal investigation committee was headed by Balco, Korba CEO.

Finally, after two months after the victims complained, the company management acted over it and finally the CEO resigned, the news portal reported, the sources said.

However, on the issue, Balco Medical Centre Management responded and refuted the allegations.

PRO of Balco Medical Centre Vipendra Rajput issued an official statement of the company and said, “Mr. S Venkata Kumar had reached his retirement in 2020 and was on extension. His extension tenure was coming to an end and, therefore, he chose to move on to pursue his interest”.

On the allegations of sexual harassment, Rajput responded and termed the allegations baseless. It has no truth in it, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:27 PM IST