Met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka to discuss party's roadmap in Punjab, says Najvot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that he had met party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 25 and 26 in Delhi to brief them about the situation in Punjab and the roadmap ahead.

