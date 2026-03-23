'Meri Mummy Yahin Se Khati Theen': Girl Shares Video Of Man Washing Potatoes With Legs Wearing 'Chappal' At Chaat Shop In Ghaziabad

A disturbing video from Ghaziabad showing unhygienic food preparation at a local street food outlet has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among residents.

The 41-second clip, reportedly from Krishna Chaat Bhandar in the Loni area, shows a youth wearing slippers crushing and washing boiled potatoes in a large utensil outside the shop at night. The video was allegedly recorded secretly by a customer and later shared online.

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In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “Meri mummy bhi yahin se aaloo tikki chaat khati theen, mummy ko dikhana tha ki aaloo ko pairon se wash karte hain.” (My mother also eats tikki from here, now I will show her the truth.) Reports suggest that such cleaning practices are carried out regularly at night. A complaint has reportedly been filed with the police, who have initiated a probe into the matter.

The eatery, located in a busy area, reportedly attracts over 500 customers daily for chaat and tikki. The viral video has raised serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at street food outlets.

Social media users have reacted sharply, with some demanding strict action while others responded with sarcasm. One user wrote, “Asli swaad to chappal ka hi hai,” while another commented that people eating market food should have a strong digestive system. Others called for stricter hygiene enforcement, warning of potential health risks.