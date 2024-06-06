‘Meri Maa Baithi Thi Wahan Pe': CISF Staffer SLAPPED Kangana Ranaut For '₹100 Tweet' Against Farmers' Protest, Suspended (VIDEO)

X

After allegedly slapping actress and newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, the CISF woman constable in an outburst said that she was hurt because of Ranaut’s statement against the then-protesting farmers. She said that her mother had also participated in the protests by farmers.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the CISF constable can be heard saying in Hindi: “Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi”.

Watch the video here:

After slapping Kangana Ranaut, CISF personnel Kulvinder Kaur said, "I slapped her because she gave a statement against the farmers' protest."Isne Byan Diya Tha Na 100-100Rs ke Liye Baith Ti Hai Waha Pe, Meri Maa Baithi Thi"

As per the latest information, CISF has suspended the woman constable and given a complaint against her at the local police station to register an FIR.

DSP Mohali KS Sandhu in a statement to media said, “The CISF Commandant has called me. I am going to the airport for an investigation. I will let you know the developments.”

On the Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF woman constable case, DSP Mohali KS Sandhu says, "The CISF Commandant has called me. I am going to the airport for investigation. I will let you know !

Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a female CISF official at Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. According to ANI, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct an investigation.

Soon after the incident, Ranaut said she was hit on the face and abused by a CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.

In a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.

Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

In December 2020, Ranaut was asked to apologise for her "derogatory" tweet about an elderly woman who she said was "available for ₹100", suggesting she could be hired to attend farmers’ protests.

Back then the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee's (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said that the actor should give an "unconditional apology" within a week. Soon after the controversy, Ranaut deleted the tweet.