Mercury dips as Punjab, Haryana see wettest May so far

Chandigarh: Even as more showers have been predicted in the coming days, the last week saw heavy rains for the last four days which have brought down the temperature in the Punjab and Haryana.

Highest May rainfall

Stating that the month of May saw more than double the normal rainfall, the meteorological office said that from May 1 till May 30, Punjab saw over 39 mm rains against average of about 16.5 mm. Likewise, Haryana received 44.9 mm rains against normal 19 mm in the same period.

With 82 mm rains, Gurugram in Haryana was said to be the wettest district on May 29 and May 30. The maximum temperature also dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature to 5 degrees Celsius in different parts of Haryana.

In Punjab on the other hand, Fatehgarh Sahib remained the wettest district with 61.5 mm rainfall since May 29, and the maximum temperature fell by about 6 degrees Celsius and the minimum, by 5.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

However, there were scanty showers in a few parts of the two states on Friday, there is a forecast of a slight rise in the temperature in the next two days.