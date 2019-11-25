‘Mera bhai vakil hai’: Driver threatens Delhi traffic cop who apprehended him

It looks like the Tis Hazari ‘cops vs lawyer’ incident is refusing to die down. On Monday, a driver allegedly threatened a traffic cop in Delhi saying that his brother was a lawyer and reminded the cop of the Tis hazari incident.
The challan read: “Sir driver bol rha tha ki mera bhai vakil hai. Aur tum logo ko abhi pita tha or bolne lage ki mai tumko dekh lunga. (Sir, the driver was saying that his brother is a lawyer, and they recently beat you up and that he’d take care of him).”
Over a thousand police personnel had on November 5 held a protest outside its Headquarters at ITO after a massive clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2 over an alleged parking issue, which left several cops and advocates injured.
The Delhi High Court had, on the following day, taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes. The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks.
