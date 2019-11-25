‘Mera bhai vakil hai’: Driver threatens Delhi traffic cop who apprehended him

It looks like the Tis Hazari ‘cops vs lawyer’ incident is refusing to die down. On Monday, a driver allegedly threatened a traffic cop in Delhi saying that his brother was a lawyer and reminded the cop of the Tis hazari incident.

The challan read: “Sir driver bol rha tha ki mera bhai vakil hai. Aur tum logo ko abhi pita tha or bolne lage ki mai tumko dekh lunga. (Sir, the driver was saying that his brother is a lawyer, and they recently beat you up and that he’d take care of him).”