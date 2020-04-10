Mentioning Tablighi Jamaat event in COVID-19 chart is Islamophobia: Delhi Minorities Commission tells health dept

The DMC letter further said, "World Health Organisation has taken cognizance of this phenomenon, unique to India. WHO Emergency Programme Director Mike Ryan said on April 6, 'Countries should not profile novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in terms of religion or any other criteria."

With 51 more COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the national capital has risen to 720.

Out of the total 720 cases, there are 430 cases from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz last month.

The Delhi government has made wearing face-mask compulsory in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday said that 23 hotspots have been identified in Delhi in the battle to contain coronavirus. However, the authorities also added Bengali Market in the list of the hotspot on Thursday.