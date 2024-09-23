TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's Anti-Brahmin Remarks Reason For Attack', Says BJP

Representational Image |

Tirunelveli: Several men accosted a child in Tamil Nadu's Tiruneveli and cut his Janeu, or the sacred religious thread, reported India Today. Janeu is generally worn by members of the Brahmin community. There was no immediate report of any arrest.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly on the incident.

"...So far, political parties have not come forward to condemn Duraimurugan's speech or the criticism of the Brahmin community by a few politicians or political activists in Tamil Nadu's TV debates because there are few Brahmin voters or the idea that Brahmins do not vote caste-wise...." said Narayanan Thirupathy, vice-president of Tamil Nadu BJP on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

In his post, Narayanan has said that the boy's name Is Akhilesh and that he Is 12-years-old.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)