 TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's Anti-Brahmin Remarks Reason For Attack', Says BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's Anti-Brahmin Remarks Reason For Attack', Says BJP

TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's Anti-Brahmin Remarks Reason For Attack', Says BJP

The incident has taken place in Tirunelveli. There was no immediate report of an arrest following input of a boy's janeu, or sacred thread being cut by several men.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Tirunelveli: Several men accosted a child in Tamil Nadu's Tiruneveli and cut his Janeu, or the sacred religious thread, reported India Today. Janeu is generally worn by members of the Brahmin community. There was no immediate report of any arrest.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted strongly on the incident.

"...So far, political parties have not come forward to condemn Duraimurugan's speech or the criticism of the Brahmin community by a few politicians or political activists in Tamil Nadu's TV debates because there are few Brahmin voters or the idea that Brahmins do not vote caste-wise...." said Narayanan Thirupathy, vice-president of Tamil Nadu BJP on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

In his post, Narayanan has said that the boy's name Is Akhilesh and that he Is 12-years-old.

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's...

TN: Men Accost 12-Yr-Old Boy In Tirunelveli, Cut His Janeu; 'DMK Minister Durai Murugan's...

Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest

Bihar: 'Collapse' Of Portion Of Under-Construction Bridge Sparks Political Slugfest

UP: Tiger Brutally Attacks Man Defecating In Bushes Of Pilibhit Village, Locals Alert Forest...

UP: Tiger Brutally Attacks Man Defecating In Bushes Of Pilibhit Village, Locals Alert Forest...

Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video...

Bengaluru Woman Stamps & Destroys Children's Onam Pookalam in Residential Society; Viral Video...

Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM, Leaves Chair Empty For 'Lord Ram' Arvind Kejriwal; BJP Calls It...

Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM, Leaves Chair Empty For 'Lord Ram' Arvind Kejriwal; BJP Calls It...