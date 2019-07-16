Members of AIMIM, CPM, CPI, NC vote against NIA bill

New Delhi: The six members who voted against the bill to amend the NIA Act in the Lok Sabha on Monday belong to four political parties - AIMIM, National Conference, CPI-M and CPI.

Sources said the members are Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference, K Subbarayan of CPI, PR Natarajan and Abdul Majeed Ariff of CPI-M and Syed Imtiaz Jaleel and Asaduddin Owaisi from AIMIM. Owaisi had sought a division following the debate on the bill and intervention by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah had also supported division, saying the country should know "who are with terrorism, who are against it." The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to strengthen the powers of the agency to investigate scheduled offences committed outside India. While the bill was passed with 278 members voting in its favour, six opposed it.