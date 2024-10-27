 MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats
MeitY Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Combat Hoax Bomb Threats

The IT Ministry stated firmly, 'Social media platforms must immediately take necessary action under the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring that no user is permitted to host, upload, disseminate, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any unlawful or false information.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:41 AM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms on October 25, 

The Ministry emphasizing the responsibility of intermediaries, act earlier against the spread of such misinformation regarding have been receiving hoax bomb threats to various airlines operating in India.

The IT Ministry stated firmly, 'Social media platforms must immediately take necessary action under the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring that no user is permitted to host, upload, disseminate, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any unlawful or false information.' 

Further stated that under the IT rules, they are obligated to provide information and assist investigating agencies within a stipulated time frame of up to 72 hours.

Further, the exemption from liability for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by social media intermediaries as provided under IT. 

MeitY has stressed that social media intermediaries must adhere to the IT Act, 2000, the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and these platforms are required to promptly remove unlawful content to maintain public order and security.

The instances of malicious acts in the form of hoax bomb threats to such airlines lead to potential threat to the public order & security of the state. Such hoax bomb threats while affecting a large number of citizens also destabilases the economic security of the country. 

