MEIL deploys C4R1 oil rig for ONGC in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has developed deployed oil rig "C4R1" for ONGC at Bhimavaram in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

MEIL received an order for 47 rigs from the ONGC in competitive bidding. Out of these, 20 are workover rigs, and 27 are land drilling rigs. The 20 workover rigs include 12 of 50-MT capacity, four rigs are of 100 MT, and the remaining four have a capacity of 150 MT each.

The company will be manufacturing and supplying all the rigs to the ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamilnadu (Karaikal).

These C4R1 rigs are built with full automation in order to reduce the downtime on account of safety & maintenance. The rigs are the first of their kind to be inducted in the ONGC drilling fleet. In the coming days these rigs will be the game changers in the drilling wells technology, MEIL claimed.

An MEIL spokesperson said, "As the Covid-19 is in endemic stage, we have expedited the manufacturing of rigs and their deliveries as promised. These state-of-the-art oil rigs will have the world's best and most advanced hydraulic technology features. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for the Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use."

The superstructure oil rig of 156 feet height has been developed indigenously comprising advanced technology under the Make In India initiative. MEIL in association with Drillmec, an Italian company is commissioning the rig. For one year the operations will be looked after by this company. Besides, training will be given to the ONGC staffers to operate the equipment said, K Satyanarayana, Technical Head Rigs, Projects MEIL.

According to the MEIL, this rig is equipped with blowout that can operate under high pressure and high temperatures. "At this location in Bhimavarm as there is high temperature recorded, therefore, it was necessary to develop such advanced technology-driven equipment. The rig can bring down the temperature of 220 degree Celsius from underground to the surface area. Since it is equipped with blowout prevented with 5,000 PSA capacity, which is used for the first time in India, that helps in reducing the temperature." said Satyanarayana.

Besides, the rig is manufactured in India, having American Petroleum Institute (API) approved standards. With the highest level of automation, the rig reduces human intervention. Unlike other rigs, it does not require more workmen and only two men can operate the entire rig.

MEIL has also signed an MoU with the Telangana government to set up a full-fledged rig manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The Bhimavaram oil rig superstructure was assembled in the company's facility centre first and was later dismantled and brought in 400 trucks to the site, according to the MEIL.

The rig is safe and more productive with Gen-X technology and is economical compared to conventional rigs. Satyanarayana said it was also necessary to ensure that the cost of the drilling should be less then only it can help the end-users.

So far, this rig has drilled 800 metres and it can go further up to 6,000 metres (6km).

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:32 PM IST