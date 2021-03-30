Mehbooba Mufti’s mother, too, denied passport after adverse police report

Srinagar

The passport application of Gulshan Nazir, wife of former Union home minister and 2-time J&K CM Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, has been rejected following an adverse police report.

Her daughter Mehbooba Mufti’s application for a passport was also rejected and the PDP President had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for the document but her petition was dismissed on Monday.

The mother and daughter, who had applied for fresh passports in December last year, wanted to perform ‘Umrah’, a pilgrimage to Mecca which can be undertaken at any time of the year, according to some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

According to a letter sent to Nazir, the Regional Passport Office informed her the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s CID dept has not cleared her passport application under section 6 (2) (c) of the Passports Act.