Mehbooba Mufti writes to CJI Chandrachud on 'worrying state of affairs' in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti writes to CJI Chandrachud on 'worrying state of affairs' in Jammu and Kashmir

She wrote the letter on December 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mehbooba Mufti | File Photo
Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, December 31, said that she has penned a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud about the worrying state of affairs in the country and specially Jammu and Kashmir,

Tweeting the letter, she said, "Wrote a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India about the worrying state of affairs in the country especially Jammu & Kashmir. Hoping for his kind intervention to ensure justice is served."

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

