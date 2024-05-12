Mehbooba Mufti Writes To CEC Alleging Intimidation Of PDP Supporters By J&K Administration, Seeks Actions To Thwart Election Rigging Attempts

Mehbooba Mufti | File Image

Former Chief Minister of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples (PDP) Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, has written the the Chief Election Commissioner of India, alleging intimidation of voters and supporters of PDP.

In the letter, which she shared on her official social media handle on Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti sought immediate and decisive action to thwart any attempts at election rigging, stating, "If the EC is unwilling to address these issues and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, it would be tantamount to condoning electoral malpractice and betraying the very essence of democracy."

"I am writing to you with a profound sense of urgency and grave concern regarding the troubling developments in the run-up to the elections in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for May 13."

"It has come to my attention that the state administration, under the control of the Union government, is shamelessly engaged in activities aimed at intimidating voters and supporters of the People's Democratic Party," she added.

Expressing her displeasure over the alleged raids on PDP workers and leaders by security agencies, she said, "Numerous party members, sympathisers, and activists have been arbitrarily detained without justification, apparently as punishment for their efforts to organize public rallies and encourage voter turnout."

Emphasizing the electoral body's role in ensuring a fair electoral process, she said, "The Election Commission plays a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. However, recent actions, such as the delay in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, have raised serious concerns about the Commission's impartiality and emboldened those who seek to manipulate the electoral outcome through coercion and intimidation."

Voting in Anantnag-Rajouri postponed



Mehbooba Mufti is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the newly carved Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency would take place in the third phase. However, after requests from the BJP and other political parties, the poll body deferred the polling date from May 7th to May 25th.