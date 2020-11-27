'Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest': Kashmir Zone Police after she claims of 'illegal detention'

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she was "illegally detained" and was barred by the authorities from holding a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.
She was also reportedly refused to visit Pulwama to meet PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra's family. Parra was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case of ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities. A special NIA court on Friday sent Parra to 15-day custody.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police has said that the PDP leader "is not under house arrest". The police added that she was "requested to postpone" her visit to Pulwama "purely due to security reasons".
"I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," Mufti tweeted on Friday morning.
She added, "Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family."
Mufti had further said that she would hold a press meet at 3 pm, however, the press was barred from entering her residence.
"Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion," she tweeted. "We are one day away from DDC polling & its evident that the admin here is using fear & intimidation in tandem to muffle any form of opposition," Mutfi said in a follow-up tweet.
