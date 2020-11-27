'Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest': Kashmir Zone Police after she claims of 'illegal detention'

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she was "illegally detained" and was barred by the authorities from holding a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.

She was also reportedly refused to visit Pulwama to meet PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra's family. Parra was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case of ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities. A special NIA court on Friday sent Parra to 15-day custody.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police has said that the PDP leader "is not under house arrest". The police added that she was "requested to postpone" her visit to Pulwama "purely due to security reasons".