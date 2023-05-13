 Meghalaya: UDP’s Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah wins the Sohiong by-poll; defeating his NPP nominee
The by-poll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah | Twitter

Shillong: UDP’s Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah wins the Sohiong seat with a total of 16,679 votes. The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills on Saturday.

The National People's Party (NPP) is aiming to increase its seat tally in the 60-member assembly to 29 with a victory in the by-election.

Six candidates are in the fray: Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10, with over 91.8 percent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.

article-image
