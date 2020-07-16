Meghalaya to close entry points from July 24-31

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has decided to close all entry points to the state from July 24 to 31 to intensify Covid-19 surveillance, as its caseload rose to 354 on Thursday with 16 more security personnel testing positive for the infection, officials said.

CM Conrad K Sangma said only people engaged in essential services will be permitted to enter the state. “To reduce the burden on our health workers and administration engaged in intensive surveillance for the past four months, the state government has decided to close all the entry points to the state from July 24 to 31," he said.

The entry points of Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj will be shut during the period. They will be reopened on August 1, Sangma said, adding that the one at Byrnihat will be shifted to a new location to ensure smooth movement of traffic.