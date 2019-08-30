Meghalaya student to witness moon landing live from ISRO

Shillong: A tribal student from Meghalaya has become part of a team that will witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on September 7 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Friday.

Ribait Phawa studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School, Sohra and is an NCC cadet. "I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the prime minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru," Phawa told PTI.

He was selected after winning a national quiz competition conducted by ISRO, a statement issued by Defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.