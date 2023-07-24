Meghalaya: Protest Turns Violent Outside CM Sangma's Office; 5 Injured In Attack (Watch)

An attack by a mob at the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma resulted in five security personnel being injured. Fortunately, Sangma himself remained unharmed. Currently, he is still inside his office in Tura, where hundreds of protesters have surrounded the compound. The unrest stems from the demands of Garo Hills-based civil society groups who have been on a hunger strike, pressing for a winter capital in Tura.

The incident occurred in the evening when a large gathering of people converged outside the Chief Minister's office and began pelting stones. In the attack, five security personnel sustained injuries and were brought inside Sangma's office for treatment.

Visuals captured the injured security personnel lying on the floor as Sangma attended to them. While he remains safe, the protesters have blocked the access road, making it impossible for him to leave the office.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that the situation is currently under control, but tension remains high.

During a conversation with the protesters, Sangma encountered a situation where some individuals in the crowd began hurling stones.

"Discussions were going on, we had already agreed to meet in Shillong to further discuss the matter with all stakeholders, and the NGOs seemed more or less satisfied. A majority of the society and NGOs were not part of this fasting protest, only two-three of them were there. 90 per cent of the organisations weren't part of this," Sangma said in a video statement.

"Even then, I believe that dialogue is important. Hence, I made a point to meet them. After the discussion was almost over, we heard sloganeering from outside. I asked them not to create any scene out here. Their leaders (of the NGOs in talks) went outside to speak to the people. They came back and said they did not know who these people were, never seen them before during the fasting protest," Sangma added, stressing that the leaders themselves have taken shelter in his office as they were unable to leave.

ACHIK and GHSMC are among the civil society groups advocating for a winter capital in Tura.

Sangma has requested the protesters to hold a discussion regarding the winter capital demand and job reservation. The meeting will be attended by cabinet ministers and other stakeholders. He urged the organizations to conclude their protest so that talks can commence in the state capital, Shillong, next month.

