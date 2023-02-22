Meghalaya Elections: Opposition unity goes for toss as TMC, Congress trade charges while campaigning

Meghalaya: At a time when few opposition parties are trying to unite to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Parliamentary elections scheduled next year, The Trinamool Congress and the Congress once again trade charges against each other while campaigning for the Assembly polls in Meghalaya.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that ‘violence’ and Bengal have become synonymous.

“We all are aware of violence in West Bengal due to the Trinamool Congress. The TMC is contesting in Meghalaya just to make BJP win the polls. TMC had gone to contest in Goa and had spent money there. We are also aware of scams like the Sardha ponzi scam during the TMC regime in Bengal,” said Gandhi.

Countering the claims of Gandhi, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to Twitter said, “INCIndia has failed to resist @BJP4India. The irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of delirium. I urge @RahulGandhi to revisit thr politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn’t driven by money, it is people’s love that propels us. By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP? Rahul Gandhi's statements against @AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India.”

Meanwhile, earlier this day, while promising development in Meghalaya if voted to power, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said, “Delhi-based BJP and Congress can never be your friends. They were in power for so many years but could not even build roads in Meghalaya. Trinamool Congress is the party that works for the people.”

Urging the people of Meghalaya to choose leaders from the soil, the TMC chairperson said, “Outsiders want to rule here while oppressing you with NRC, CAA, bullets, and scandals. Do not tolerate this. Meghalaya will be run by Meghalaya and not Guwahati or Delhi. We too won’t run it from Bengal. We are your friends and will only help you with whatever you need.”

