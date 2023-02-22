Meghalaya Elections: BJP a 'class bully', TMC contesting polls to help BJP, says Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

Rahul Gandhi in Shillong | INC

Having completed his months-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now supporting his party to gain traction in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Addressin a rally during his campaign for the Congress in Meghalaya, where polls are being held, the ex-party president launched a strong attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the party was contesting the Meghalaya elections to ensure that the BJP gains power in the northeastern state.

Additionally, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad mentioned that during the Goa Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress executed a similar strategy with the aim of assisting the BJP.

𝗧𝗠𝗖'𝘀 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿: 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

While addressing an event in Shillong, the Gandhi scion said: "You know the history of the TMC - the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and comes to power."

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 "𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆": 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, stating that the party is similar to a "class bully" who doesn't respect anyone because they believe they possess all the knowledge. "The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," Gandhi said.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is committed to safeguarding the language, culture, and history of Meghalaya, and will not allow the BJP to cause any damage to them.

𝗠𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱, 𝗣𝗠'𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗩: 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹

Taking his attack against the PM over the Adani issue a notch above, Gandhi said in the rally: "I asked the prime minister about his relationship with Gautam Adani. I also showed a picture in which Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi were sitting together in an aircraft and the prime minister was relaxing as if it is his own house."

Gandhi also mentioned that during his time in Parliament, PM Modi did not respond to any of his inquiries. Referring to his address being expunged in the Budget Session of Parliament, he stated, "When I deliver a speech in Parliament, it disappears; when the prime minister delivers a speech, it is broadcasted all over television."

𝗪𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗕𝗝𝗬 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗝𝗣/𝗥𝗦𝗦: 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

He was forced to do the Bharat Jodo Yatra because of the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi said. "We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, a journey of almost 4,000 km. We were forced to do this because the BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of India, including Parliament, media , bureaucracy, Election Commission and judiciary," he added.

