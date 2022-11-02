WATCH: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma records video of his chopper making emergency landing

e-Paper Get App
Sangma can be seen narrating his experience about the emergency landing in the video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Meghalaya: CM Sangma's helicopter makes emergency landing due to bad weather at Union Christian College | Twitter/ANI
Shillong: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Union Christian College (UCC) in Umiam, Shillong due to bad weather on the way from Tura.

The helicopter landed near the scenic Umiam lake after failing to get down at an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Upper Shillong.

The chief minister was returning from an official visit to his constituency in Garo Hills in the western part of the state.

Watch video here:

Sangma thankful to the Captain and the Pilot

Taking to Twitter, he said that the chopper had to land at the United Christian College Ground near Umiam lake due to bad weather and that he enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the campus, met with the staff of the college and had lunch in the canteen.

"The weather is truly unpredictable. Thank the Captain & Pilot for bringing us back safely," he said.

In a short video accompanying the tweet, the chief minister was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.

"We diverted for safety reasons and it is good. We will figure out a way to get back to the city," he said.

"Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!" he said in another Twitter post while sharing some photographs of his visit to the college.

Earlier in the day, he was seen paying with his mother floral tributes to the grave of his father P A Sangma on the occasion of All Souls Day.

"Paid respect to my Father (L) Sh. P A Sangma with my mother at the Tura Catholic Cemetery on #AllSoulsDay. I join all the faithful in offering prayers for the departed souls of our loved ones who we cherish and remember especially today," he tweeted.

Catholics across the state celebrate November 2 as All Souls Day and clean graveyards, lay wreaths and conduct special prayer services in memory of the dead.

(with inputs from PTI)

