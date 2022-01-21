Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday, January 21, tested positive for COVID-19. "I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms," he tweeted.

On his official Twitter account, the CM wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary."

The news comes a day after Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised him about the efforts being made to resolve six of the 12 inter-state border disputes between the two northeastern states.

After the meeting, Sangma said that Shah expressed his happiness on the initiatives being taken to resolve the border disputes and the Union Home Ministry would examine the reports submitted by the two Chief Ministers.

The two CMs would again meet the Home Minister on the issue after January 26.

After the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Sarma: "I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri Conrad K. Sangma met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance."

Taking to twitter, Meghalaya CM Sangma said, "Called on HM Amit Shah with Assam CM Himanta Sharma & appraised him of Regional Committee reports. He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by the both states. MHA to examine the reports and we'll meet HM again after Jan26."

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:52 PM IST