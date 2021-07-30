Meghalaya Class 12 board exam 2021: MBOSE announced HSSLC results on results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)/ class 12 results for the three streams – Science, Commerce and Arts.

Students can check their Class 12 or HSSLC result at megresults.nic.in. Students need to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage to open http://results.mbose.in/

Click on the link of your respective stream - Science, commerce or arts.

Click on 'Download Certificate' and enter your credentials as asked.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future use.

Last year's data

A total of 72.24 percent students cleared the class 12 Science stream exam, while the pass percentage in Commerce is at 77.28 percent. Kaustab Choudhury had topped in the Science stream, while Komal Sharma topped in Commerce stream.