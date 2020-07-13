Meghalaya board to declare MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 soon; check at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the Class 12 Arts or HSSLC examination Arts stream on Monday, July 13. Students can check their result on MBOSE's official website, www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in. To comply with the social distancing norms of COVID-19 lockdown, this year the results will only be available online and will not be published in the regional offices.

Earlier this month, MBOSE declared the class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exams on its official website. This year the overall pass percentage for regular students in the Science stream was 72.24% and Commerce stream was 79.60%.

Steps to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in

Step 2: Find and click on link for MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details on the website

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the digital scorecard in PDF format for future reference