Meghalaya board class 12 results 2020: MBOSE announced HSSLC results at megresults.nic.in; check here for details

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has announced Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)/ class 12 results for the three streams – Science, Commerce and Vocational.

Results for the Arts stream are not announced yet.

Students who appeared for HSSLC exams can check their result by visiting the website - megresults.nic.in

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website - mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage to open http://results.mbose.in/

Click on the link of your respective stream - Science, commerce or vocational.

Click on 'Download Certificate' and enter your credentials as asked.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future use.

A total of 72.24 percent students cleared the class 12 Science stream exam, while the pass percentage in Commerce is at 77.28 percent. Kaustab Choudhury has topped in the Science stream, while Komal Sharma topped in Commerce stream.