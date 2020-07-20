Meghalaya board class 10 result declared on results.mbose.in; Chetna Bose from Tura tops SSLC exam 2020

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC)/ class 10 examination today, July 20.

As per the official notification of SSLC, the result can be downloaded MBOSE official website www.mbose.in and results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Chetna Bose from Sherwood School, Tura secured first rank in the SSLC exam with 568 marks.

Sainava Modak from the St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Shillong stood second with 565 marks and Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat from Little Flower School, Shillong secured the third rank with 561 marks.

This year, the results will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, TURA/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of transmission of COVID-19.

Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on July 18 had informed about the update on twitter.

Steps to check the result:

To check SSLC/class 10 result, visit www.mbose.in, results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in

Click on the link which reads - Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2020

Enter roll number or hall ticket number

The MBOSE SSLC/ class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed

Download the result

Take a print out for further reference

Lahkmen Rymbui had also informed that students can now apply online for college admission as the government wants to avoid crowding at the educational institutions.