Meghalaya board class 10 result 2020: MBOSE to release scores soon on mbose.in; click here for details

As per the official notification of SSLC, the result can be downloaded MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

This year, the results will neither be displayed at the MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong nor at the examination centres due to threat of transmission of COVID-19.

Steps to check the result:

To check SSLC/class 10 result, visit results.mbose.in or www.mbose.in

Click on the link which reads - Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2020

Enter roll number or hall ticket number

The MBOSE SSLC/ class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed

Download the result

Take a print out for further reference

Lahkmen Rymbui also informed that students can now apply online for college admission as the government wants to avoid crowding at the educational institutions.