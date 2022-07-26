e-Paper Get App

Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak 'involved in sex racket' arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse at Tura in the state's West Garo Hills district, from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Bernard N Marak | Twitter

Shillong: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak who is accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in the state was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior Police officer said.

Marak, a former militant leader, is absconding following a police raid at the farmhouse at Tura in the state's West Garo Hills district, from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on Saturday.

"Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura," district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

The BJP leader was arrested in Hapur district by the UP police, hours after the authorities in Meghalaya issued a look out notice against him, Singh said.

Read Also
Arrest warrant issued against Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard Marak accused of running 'brothel'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaMeghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak 'involved in sex racket' arrested in Uttar Pradesh

RECENT STORIES

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

5G spectrum auction: Rs 1.45 lakh cr bids by Jio, Airtel, others on Day 1

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's how to download answer key

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's how to download answer key

Rise in cyber shock cases: Adani consumers alerted against fake messages

Rise in cyber shock cases: Adani consumers alerted against fake messages

Maharashtra: No stay on purchases of healthcare materials, clarifies CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: No stay on purchases of healthcare materials, clarifies CM Eknath Shinde