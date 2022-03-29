Meeting of PM Narendra Modi with BJP MPs from West Bengal postponed to Thursday, 31st March

The meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP MPs from West Bengal has now been postponed to Thursday, 31st March. It was earlier scheduled for 30th March, reported ANI.

This was the first meet of PM Narendra Modi with MP's in west bengal after Birbhum violence. BJP has been consistently protesting against CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC after the violence.

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that democracy in the state is being "murdered" under her rule and she is writing letters to other chief ministers talking of unity to "hide her misdeeds".

Eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village of Birbhum district last week in suspected retribution for the killing of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with West Bengal's main opposition party BJP demanding President's rule in the state.

