Meeting lasted for 2.5 hours, but wasn't to unite anti-BJP parties: NCP's Majeed Memon after gathering at Sharad Pawar's residence

The meeting at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital on Tuesday lasted for two and a half hours and many issued were discussed, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha. However, NCP leader Majeed Memon clarified that the gathering of "prominent political leaders and eminent persons" wasn't to unite anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forces.

"It is being reported in media that this meeting of Rashtra Manch was held by Sharad Pawar to unite anti-BJP politically parties. This is totally incorrect. I want to clarify that this meeting took place at Pawar's residence but he didn't call this meeting," Menon said.

"This meeting was called by Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha & convened with the help of all founding members and workers of Rashtra Manch. This is being said that Sharad Pawar sahab is taking big political step & Congress has been boycotted. This is incorrect," he added.