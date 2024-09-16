Meeting Between WB Govt, Junior Docs Over; Both Sides Finalising Minutes Of The Meeting

The meeting between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors got over after nearly two hours, after which both sides were in the process of finalizing the minutes of the meeting, sources said on Monday night.
The delegation of doctors, which arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence for the crucial talks at 6.20 pm, are still inside and are working on the minutes of the meeting, sources said.
After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the more than a month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 agitating junior doctors came for the meeting this evening.The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm and ended at around 9 PM.
