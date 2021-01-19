Meet to finalise Ram temple layout tomorrow

Lucknow

Sri Ram Janambhoomi Chetra Teerth Trust will hold an important meeting in Ayodhya on January 21 to finalise the layout design for the foundation of the grand Ram temple.

The Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, general secretary Champat Rai and engineers of the Larsen and Toubro and experts from Tata Consultancy will meet, discuss and put a seal on the final design of the Ram temple foundation. This will pave the way for digging the foundation of the grand temple.

Talking to FPJ, the Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that digging work has already begun at places identified by engineers and experts after soil testing. “The work is already on. The delay is due to the change in the foundation design which is likely to be finalised in the next couple of days,” said Rai.

The digging of earth for laying the foundation will gain momentum once the design is finalised. “We are meeting daily to deliberate on the final blueprint to begin the construction work in full swing. But there are technicalities involved which needs to be taken into account,” he added.

On the suggestions of the experts, changes were suggested in the pillars to be used for the foundation of the temple. The digging of earth for the foundation was stopped on the suggestion of experts who drafted a new design to make the foundation of the temple more robust to last for thousand years.