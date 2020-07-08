Meet the 30-year-old school teacher from West Bengal's Durgapur who will be a part of COVAXIN clinical trials

The school teacher adds, “As a school teacher, we are the backbone of education. 100 youth had applied from Bengal after looking at me. I am not scared, this is an opportunity and not everyone gets such a chance. Even getting out of the house on a motorcycle now is a chance. I don’t want to miss this opportunity. Like a soldier fights for the country, They needed my body for the war against corona that has to be won. I am ready to help.”

Dhibar’s parents though hesitant, know their son is doing something for the welfare of the country. ”I was hesitant at first. But since my son is doing it for the welfare of the country, I am proud of him. I wish he comes back healthy,” said his father Tapan Kumar Dhibar.

School Inspector Sudip Sarkar says, “We are proud of him as he has shown courage. We wish the trail is successful. The entire country’s prayers are with him. We hope he comes back healthy.”

There are a list of 12 institutes across the country where the clinical trial is to take place. Dhibar has been told that he will be required 6 times and is not yet sure whether he will have to stay there for the entire period of time. There will first be a medical test followed by the first and second trials which will happen in a succession of 7, 14 and 28 days.