Meet Sub-Lt Shivangi, India's first-ever female Navy pilot to fly the Dornier surveillance aircraft

The first-ever woman pilot, Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi took over the operational duties of a pilot at the Kochi naval base on Monday. Shivangi will be flying the Indian Navy’s Dornier surveillance aircraft.

The first time Shivangi saw a chopper, she was ‘super-inspired’ seeing a man fly it, and that’s what inspired her to become the next woman flying the Indian Navy chopper it in the sky.

Shivangi hails from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, the Sub-Lieutenant wanted to become an Indian Navy pilot for a long time. She said, “It is a very proud feeling for me. It is a different feeling...being the navy's first woman pilot." She added saying, "Women were always there in the Navy. They were not in the cockpit, but were just observers. Her being the first to be the pilot in the navy 'would create more opportunities for other women who wanted to join the defence force.'

Shivangi studied in the DAV Public School at Bakhari in Muzzafarpur before joining the Indian Navy under the Short Service Commission (SSC)-Pilot entry scheme. She was a part of the 27th Naval Orientation Course (NOC) at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and was appointed in the Navy in June 2018.

As part of her training, Shivangi has flown Pilatus PC 7 Mk II, Basic Trainer at AFA and completed Dornier Conversion with the Indian navy in Kochi. She would continue her training at INAS 550, the Dornier squadron at INS Garuda, to become a fully operational pilot on Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) aircraft.

With inputs from PTI.