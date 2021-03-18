Meet Ram Dulaiyya! India's oldest woman to take COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Ram Dulaiyya, a 109-year-old woman from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, has become the country’s oldest woman to take Covid-19 vaccination jab. She broke the record of 103-year-old J. Kamleshwari of Bengaluru.

Ram Dulaiyya, a resident of Veerpura in Jalaun district, was given a red carpet welcome by the senior district officials, BJP MLA Gauri Shanker Varma and villagers when she reached the Community Health Centre to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

After garlanding and showering flower petals on her, the grand old lady was taken inside the CHC to administer the vaccination. After administering the vaccine, she was kept under observation for half an hour as per rules and then allowed to go back home along with her family members.

Will she return to take the second dose after 28 days, she nodded in affirmative and gave a toothless smile to the crowd assembled outside the CHC to see their granny taking the jab.

The Additional District Magistrate Pramil Kumar said that her family members claimed that she is over 115 years old but her records confirmed that she was born in 1912 is now 109 years old.