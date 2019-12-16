Meet Bal Narendra - the student protester

The pan-India Citizenship Amendment Act protests have become the news of the week. In the last few days, several people have died (in Assam), and on Sunday nearly 60 people had to be taken to the hospital after a clash with the police in Delhi. The latter happened in Delhi and involved students from Jamia Millia Islamia University.
In West Bengal, Internet services were suspended on Sunday, trains have been cancelled, and the Chief Minister led a rally to protest the CAA on Monday. Trains (and even parts of stations) were torched, and in some parts of the state police stations were attacked by mobs.
And in Mumbai, students from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) and the University of Mumbai are holding protests to denounce the BJP-led government over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and also the proposed National Register of Citizen (NRC).
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday drew a distinction between "dissent" and violence.
"Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," he wrote.
"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," he wrote.
But while you're mulling that over, let us pause for a minute to move from Prime Minister Modi's Twitter account to his website, otherwise known as narendramodi.in.
More specifically, a certain page of the website, dated June 15, 2012 and a headline that states, "Navnirman Movement (1974): When student power rattled the unhealthy status quo!"
Now, first things first.
What is the Navnirman Movement?
The year was 1971. India had just defeated Pakistan in a war and the Congress government was vowing to uplift the poor -- a promise which got them re-elected.
Fast forward to two years later, 1973 and Modi's website paints a dreary picture of a Gujarat crippled by oppression, severe famine and steep price rises. As the site puts it, "Garibi Hatao" had morphed into "Garib Hatao".
The socio-political movement, also called the Navnirman Andolan took place in 1974 in Gujarat and was spurred by students and the middle class. To quote Wikipedia, "it is the only successful agitation in the history of post-independence India that resulted in dissolution of an elected government of the state". It was also Modi’s first encounter with "mass protest".
The movement found its first foothold in the winter of 1973 when a few students of Morbi Engineering College protested against the exorbitant rise in their food bills, explains the site. The protests soon gained momentum, eventually becoming a state-wide mass movement against the existing government.
"The state and central governments failed to quell this discontent despite all their efforts," the site explains.
Displaying a "keen interest in social activism" Narendra Modi had, by then, already participated in several movements against price rise, inflation and other such issues.
"As a young Pracharak and associate of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Narendra joined the Navnirman movement and dutifully performed the tasks assigned to him," says the website.
The Navnirman Movement and all associated experiences also "propelled Narendra to the first post of his political career, General Secretary of the Lok Sangharsh Samiti in Gujarat in 1975. During the movement, he particularly got the opportunity to understand student issues from close quarters, which proved to be a major asset once he became Chief Minister," the article explains.
Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. The article then goes onto talk about the short lived victory that was the Navnirman Andolan. Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in 1975 and there was a suspension of civil liberties and a curb on the freedom of expression. But from the ashes a fire shall be woken, and to quote the article again, "One of the most important phases of Narendra Modi’s life had begun."
One can argue that it is impossible to compare one event against another to justify it. Nor it is very clear exactly what Modi's role was in the earlier protest. But while Modi says that 'damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos', some statistics remain.
This was not an easy or simple movement. According to an Outlook India article tracing the timeline of events, the protesting students formed the Navnirman Yuva Samiti and organised events across Gujarat. About 85 people were killed in police firings, but the movement continued to spread throughout Gujarat. The students also successfully demanded the resignation of the 140 strong Congress government.
