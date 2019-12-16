Meet Bal Narendra - the student protester

The pan-India Citizenship Amendment Act protests have become the news of the week. In the last few days, several people have died (in Assam), and on Sunday nearly 60 people had to be taken to the hospital after a clash with the police in Delhi. The latter happened in Delhi and involved students from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In West Bengal, Internet services were suspended on Sunday, trains have been cancelled, and the Chief Minister led a rally to protest the CAA on Monday. Trains (and even parts of stations) were torched, and in some parts of the state police stations were attacked by mobs.

And in Mumbai, students from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) and the University of Mumbai are holding protests to denounce the BJP-led government over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and also the proposed National Register of Citizen (NRC).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday drew a distinction between "dissent" and violence.

"Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," he wrote.

"The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," he wrote.