Meerut SP claims this is why he asked protesters to 'Go to Pakistan'

Amid protests against new Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh, a video is doing rounds on social media, where a senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut can be heard telling protesters to “go to Pakistan”. Later in his defence, the officer says the protestors were making pro-Pakistan statements.

The incident is reported to be of December 20 when four persons died during the protests there. According to a report in Indian Express, Superintendent of Police (City) of Meerut in west Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera making communal statements in a Muslim locality on December 20. “Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go? I will sort out this lane),” SP city Akhilesh Singh can be heard saying in the video which has been shot in Lisari Gate. The police were chasing four protesters in the lane when the top cop was recorded warning locals.