Meerut Shocker: Elderly Couple Shot While Sleeping In Home Bedroom; Husband Dies, Wife Struggling For Life

DK Jain has succumbed to the bullet injuries. The incident occurred in broad daylight on Thursday morning while the couple was asleep at their house in Meerut.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Elderly Couple Shot While Sleeping Inside Bedroom in Meerut | Twitter

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife were shot inside their bedroom at home by robbers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The man is identified as DK Jain. Both the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. There are reports that DK Jain has succumbed to the bullet injuries. The incident occurred in broad daylight on Thursday morning while the couple was asleep at their house in Meerut.

Man succumbs to bullet injuries

Two masked men sneaked into the house with an intention to rob their house. The couple was sleeping inside their bedroom when the robbers sneaked in. The robbers first shot the couple and then decamped after looting the valuables. DK Jain and his wife Anju Jain suffered bullet injuries, after which they were rushed to a nearby hospital. The hospital authorities declared DK Jain as dead and Anju Jain's condition is said to be critical. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Family grieving loss of DK Jain

A video has been doing rounds on social media in which the family members of DK Jain are seen crying and grieving the loss of his life. Police can also be seen in the video investigating the crime scene. A young girl can be seen sobbing in the video. The Police is taking necessary action to nab the criminals.

Police action

Meerut Police said in a statement that two unknown persons entered the house in Meerut and then opened fire at the elderly couple and also took away their belongings from the house. Meerut Police further said that efforts are being made by the police to take strict action the accused. The police also said that a team has been formed to track the accused. Police personnel are currently present at the spot.

