 Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Personnel of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been pressed into the rescue work. Police teams and fire brigade personnel are involved in the rescue effort as well. NDRF and SDRF jawans are making use of sniffer dogs to detect signs of life under the debris.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Meerut building collapse | ANI

Meerut: The death toll in Meerut building collapse rose to 10 as rescue workers continued search on Sunday (September 15) for a person still feared trapped under the debris. The three-story building in Meerut's Zakir Nagar collapsed at 5:15 pm on Saturday.

As per District Magistrate Deepak Meena, who was quoted by Hindustan Times, 15 people were trapped under the debris initially when the building collapsed. Although all of them were pulled out of the rubble, 10 lost their lives while five injured were rushed to hospital for treatment. It is however feared that a person is still stuck under the debris of the collapsed building.

“As told by the family and relatives, 15 people were trapped in the debris of the house. All 15 have been rescued, 10 out of which have died and 5 are undergoing treatment. The area has been sealed and debris is being cleared. The rescue operation will go on till we find no possibility of any human life in the debris,” said Meena.

The dead include minors: Aliya (6), Reeza (7), Saqib (11), and Saniya (15) Sajid (40), Naffo (63), Farhana (20) and Alisa (18) lost their lives.

The district administration said that condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable.

Personnel of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been pressed into the rescue work. Police teams and fire brigade personnel are involved in the rescue effort as well. NDRF and SDRF jawans are making use of sniffer dogs to detect signs of life under the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

"Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased. So far, relief money has been provided to 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection." said the CM Office on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

