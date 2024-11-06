 Meerut: Army Man Forgets 3-Yr-Old Girl In Car & Goes To Party, Finds Her Suffocated To Death 4 Hours Later
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Meerut: A three-year-old girl tragically died from suffocation inside a car in Kankerkheda on October 30. Following a report of the incident, police arrived at the scene, where the girl’s family, who had been searching for her, also reached shortly after. The police sent the child’s body for post-mortem examination.

On Tuesday, the girl’s father, a soldier, filed a complaint against Lance Naik Naresh, alleging negligence. The police have registered a case of involuntary manslaughter against the accused. Both the father of the child and the accused serve in the army and are known to each other.

Sombeer Poonia, a resident of Nidani village in Haryana’s Jind district, is stationed in Meerut’s ordnance unit for the past four years. Sombeer and his family live in Rajesh Enclave Army Colony in Fazalpur. He has two daughters: three-year-old Vartika, who tragically passed away, and a three-month-old daughter, Bhavi.

According to Sombeer’s complaint, on October 30, Vartika was playing outside their house when Lance Naik Naresh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh and an acquaintance living in the quarters above, offered to take her out for a car ride. Sombeer’s wife, Ritu, had initially declined his offer. However, it is alleged that Naresh took Vartika to Rohata Road, where he left her alone inside the car. Naresh reportedly left the vehicle with his colleagues, leaving Vartika locked inside. Tragically, Vartika suffocated and died.

Family member Krishan said Naresh left Army Colony with the girl around 10:15 AM, but by 2:00 PM, she had not returned, prompting the family to search for her. When they called Naresh, he claimed he was on duty. After receiving Sombeer’s complaint, Kankerkheda police registered a case of involuntary manslaughter against Naresh.

The police have said that the accused will be arrested soon.

